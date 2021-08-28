Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.