Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 10,692 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

VB traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.33. 383,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,662. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.01.

