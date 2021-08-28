Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 2,258 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 422,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,381,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $147,027,000 after buying an additional 817,803 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,314,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $386,729,000 after buying an additional 333,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

