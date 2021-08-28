Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 158.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,799 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,992,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,077,000 after purchasing an additional 881,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,002,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,527,000 after purchasing an additional 227,702 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 658.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 243,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 198,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. 8,264,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560,349. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $100.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.94.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

