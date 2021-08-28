Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.72% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDM. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock remained flat at $$24.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,516. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.

