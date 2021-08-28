Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. 15,822,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $236.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

