Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,346,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $51.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

