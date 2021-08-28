Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $19.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,443 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.6% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,954,000.

IJR traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.20. 3,440,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,209. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

