Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,740 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after buying an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after buying an additional 422,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $658.52. 1,142,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The business’s 50-day moving average is $615.40. The company has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $662.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

