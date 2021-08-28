Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.94. 4,166,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

