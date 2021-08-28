Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 185.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 174,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 165,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $63.61. 3,416,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,533. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91.

