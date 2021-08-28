Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $9.60 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,801 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.70. 24,935,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,470,088. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

