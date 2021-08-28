Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 279,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 108,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.36. 1,015,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

