Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,577. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

