Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,069.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 244.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,261. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18.

