Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,212. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

