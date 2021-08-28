Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. 8,844,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,676,118. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.