Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 38,860 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 58.0% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 25,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,696,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a PE ratio of 295.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.