Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 9,362 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,204,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.06. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

