Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 25,298 VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 226.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 406.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of OIH traded up $9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.29. 873,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.60. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $248.09.

