Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Renasant Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $452.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

