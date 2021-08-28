Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.48. 1,784,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,812. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

