Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.66. 1,126,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.13. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

