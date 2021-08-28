Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 11,353 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,353 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.81. 3,801,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.99. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

