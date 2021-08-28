Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $19.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $954.94. The stock had a trading volume of 454,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,369. The company has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $891.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $955.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

