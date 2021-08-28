Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,752. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

