Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 828 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.90. 3,128,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,323. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

