Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 9,471 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of VV stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.87. 145,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $211.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

