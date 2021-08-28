Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 124,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

