Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,554. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.21. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

