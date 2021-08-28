Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

VOO traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $413.86. 3,882,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,644. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $414.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

