Venus (XVS) Reaches Market Cap of $348.22 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Venus has a market cap of $348.22 million and approximately $26.79 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $32.47 or 0.00066575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,725,740 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

