Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Acquires 6,420 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 4.3% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $26,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.35. 1,334,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.53. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

