Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 3.5% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,052,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,637. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

In related news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.