Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Has $22.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $48.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,900.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,677.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

