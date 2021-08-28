Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Has $25.70 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the quarter. Hasbro accounts for approximately 4.2% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned 0.20% of Hasbro worth $25,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.45. The company had a trading volume of 366,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,598. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.81.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

