Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Purchases 1,440 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 6.6% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $39,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,648,320,000 after acquiring an additional 63,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.51. The company had a trading volume of 846,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $526.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $560.70. The company has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

