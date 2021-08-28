Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Sells 4,840 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 4.9% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $29,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.40. 589,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,643. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.25. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

