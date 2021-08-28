Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638,792 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 49,845 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $91,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. 13,213,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,450,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

