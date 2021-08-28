Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,261,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,584 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $182,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.77. 13,213,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,450,090. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.