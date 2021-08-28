Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after purchasing an additional 131,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,213,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,450,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

