Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Short Interest Update

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the July 29th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VTNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

VTNR stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $483.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

