Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.13). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

VERU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Veru during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $725.87 million, a P/E ratio of -908.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

