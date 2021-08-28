Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 186.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VERU. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,062. The company has a market cap of $725.87 million, a P/E ratio of -908.09 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, analysts expect that Veru will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

