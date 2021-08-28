VestChain (VEST) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.87 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One VestChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VestChain has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $1,192.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.76 or 0.00754503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100122 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

