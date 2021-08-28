VIBE (VIBE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,675.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $8,675.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00104858 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.