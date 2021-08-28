VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.42.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

