VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

