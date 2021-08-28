VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after buying an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after buying an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $30.52. 7,001,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

