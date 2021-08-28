Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.23% of Vicor worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vicor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the period. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $122.84 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $124.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,898,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,716,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,480. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

